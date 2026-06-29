New executive director of the Friends of the Coronado calls her new appointment a 'full circle moment'

A Rockford organization whose mission is to preserve the Coronado Theatre has new leadership. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose checked in with the new executive director of the Friends of the Coronado.

Theresa Knauf has been in the role for about a month. She replaced Beth Howard, who held the position for more than a decade. Knauf said there are also three new board members and other position changes. She said some of the new board members have experience in marketing and business development.

“We’re now looking at a future where we're going to have more connection with the community with our board,” she said, “stronger stewardship, and really having our board out in the community and telling our story, and we have a great story to tell moving into the future.”

Knauf said sitting in her new office is nostalgic. It used to be Jackson Piano. She learned how to play the instrument in that space and said her instructor would let her play the grand pianos.

“At the time, my family just had an upright piano,” she explained,” so for me it was a real treat to get to play on the big grand pianos, and full circle moment for me to be back here.”

Knauf still plays the piano, but her focus is on working with the city to tackle some repairs at the theatre.

“The ornate unique plaster work that's throughout the theater,” she said. “The theater every day, throughout the year, thousands of people [are] enjoying this theater, so it gets bumped and bruised from time to time.

She said some lighting also needs replacing.

Coronado will celebrate 100 years next year. Knauf said planning, for anniversary events, is underway.

