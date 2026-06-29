Heat wave to sweep across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin through midweek

With hot and humid conditions affecting the listening area this week we called on 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens to break down a steamy start to the week.

According to Jurgens, we could see daytime highs in the 90's, with heat indices above 100 through Wednesday.

That type of strong heat and humidity could also bring the potential for severe thunderstorms, possibly with the earliest chance from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Jurgens also says with the heat, air quality will be poor and UV rays stronger than normal.

This all could lead to a less-than-ideal weather day for 4th of July celebrations.

Listen to John Jurgens full forecast in the link above.