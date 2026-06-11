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SpongeBob to make theatrical debut in DeKalb

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
The SpongeBob Musical will run June 18 - 28. at Stage Coach Players' theater in DeKalb.
Stage Coach Players
The SpongeBob Musical will run Jun. 18. - Jun. 28. at the Stage Coach Players Theatre in DeKalb.

Calling all kids, and kids at heart.

Your favorite cartoon sponge, SpongeBob will be making his theatrical debut this summer at DeKalb’s Stage Coach Players with “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Jan Kuntz is the director of the cartoony song and dance show, and she joined me to discuss all the happenings at Bikini Bottom… or at least how they will happen on stage in DeKalb.

Kuntz mentions the process of prepping for the show, which includes rehearsals, building of the sets, choreography, and the rhythm and pace needed to find comic timing.

Kuntz also discusses the importance of supporting the arts in your local community, and the joy it can bring to young performers.

The SpongeBob Musical runs from June 18 - 28 at Stage Coach Players' theater in DeKalb.

Listen to the full conversation on The SpongeBob musical in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier