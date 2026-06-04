Shaw Media reporter discusses Coloma Township property tax funds, steer-tailing issues.

Today I am joined by Shaw Media reporter Payton Felix, who covers news for the Sauk Valley.

Payton & I discuss an upcoming vote for the Coloma Township Board that will determine how to outline revenue generated by a 43% property tax hike the board approved at the end of 2025.

Much of what was discussed at a meeting back in May suggests that some of the funds are expected to be used to make repairs to the township building.

We also circled back to a story we covered earlier this year, in which a local animal rights organization is continuing its efforts to end the practice of steer-tailing rodeos.

Against that backdrop though, one of the members of the organization is facing legal challenges stemming from an incident where the said member allegedly made false claims of a shooting incident at one of the steer-tailing events.

Felix and I ended our chat on a lighter note, as she mentioned a new pedestrian bridge that was constructed over the Rock River in Dixon, and how it has officially been given its name.

For the name of the bridge, and the scoop on the rest of those stories, listen to the full conversation with Shaw Media reporter Payton Felix in the link above.