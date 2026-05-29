Love Park artist highlights the life of a friend in upcoming paint exhibit

A Loves Park artist will tell her friend’s story through a series of paintings.

Abigail Pixler is a portraiture and figure artist. She captures a person’s likeness and personality through her works.

Pixler said the canvases in her show "Memoirs" symbolize chapters in her friend’s life. It starts from depicting the day her friend was born up until the present.

Pixler received a Creative Projects Grant and an Action Grant from the Rockford Arts Council totaling a little over $6,000. She said this is her first time receiving grant money.

“I thought, 'you know what, I'll just shoot my shot,'” she said. “I’ll see if they're willing to support an upcoming and emerging artist, because my trajectory as of late has been picking up steam.”

Each canvas in the exhibition represents a chapter in her friend’s life.

“So, chapter one, for instance, is delivery day, and it features a flamingo bringing the baby instead of a stork to her parents,” she explained, “and then, like, chapter two, she's a child, three, she's a teenager.”

"Memoirs" showcases 12 paintings. The one-night exhibition will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at S. Bear Studios in Rockford.