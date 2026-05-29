A new model for conservation funding could pass in the state budget

Illinois lawmakers have until Sunday to pass the 2027 fiscal budget. Funding for county-level conservation has decreased over the years, but advocates are pushing to pass a different approach that could double the money they get next year.

Soil and Water Conservation District protect natural resources on a local level. There are offices in nearly every county in Illinois. For two years, the state budget allocated about $40,000 per office, which advocates have said isn't enough to pay even one full-time employee.

To increase their budget, some lawmakers are proposing a $67 fee on every acre of farmland that gets developed or taken out of production.

Eliot Clay is the Executive Director of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts. He said this new funding model could appeal to lawmakers.

"If you have a new program or anything like that, (lawmakers ask,) 'Who's paying for it?’ And if you say taxpayers, right now lawmakers are largely going to walk away from that conversation," he said. "We're very proud of this bill, because we have the ability to not say that. We're trying to do this in a way that does not burden citizens of the state."

Clay acknowledged the budget is really tight this year, but he said this funding is essential. He said it may be more likely to pass with the proposed fee rather than from the general revenue fund.

"I think we'd all be very happy considering everything going on," he said. "What we're basically pushing for right now is recognition that, given tough times, there's going to be some tough decisions being made. But, we think that this is one worth making for us. It's a big investment for the people of the state."

Budget negotiations will likely continue through the weekend.