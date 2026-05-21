Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball to open season next week

Jason Cregier: Baseball season is well underway, and now the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are set to start their season.

The Pistol Shrimp are a team based in Peru, who play in the Prospect League and open their season May 26 in Clinton, Iowa against the LumberKings.

Joining me to discuss the upcoming season of Pistol Shrimp baseball is the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Chris Dubiel.

Chris, thanks for being with us today.

Chris Dubiel: Thanks for inviting me.

I did not realize this, but all Pistol Shrimp home games are free to attend.

Yes. The City of Peru owns the ballpark, and they subsidized the attendance portion of the budget because they want people to attend the games, support the team and use the park.

We have local food trucks at the ballpark that people will patronize if they are at the game.

There are quite a few local food trucks that are listed on the schedule for the season. How is the team able to engage so many of them?

We have enthusiastic people that want to be involved, come to the ballpark, and be part of the experience.

The food trucks give you the local flavor versus your standard ballpark concessions.

It adds something special to a nice summer night out at the ballpark.

Speaking of community, many of the players are not from the area. Host families are made available in the LaSalle area to house them throughout the season.

Are lifelong connections made through this type of situation?

Yes. So, from what I have heard, the players and the host families do develop a special bond. It is like their actual families, since the players and host families spend over two months living together.

We honor the host families with an appreciation night at the ballpark, and it is special for both the families and the players alike.

I noticed how picturesque the stadium the Pistol Shrimp play in is. How does the Pistol Shrimp’s ballpark hold up to other teams’ stadiums within the Prospect League?

We are lean and mean and it is a smaller ballpark. Capacity is about 2,500, but it is a genuinely nice facility. I will say though, it is a very windy ballpark. Even on sweltering summer nights we still will catch a nice breeze because the stadium is located out in the open close to the Illinois Valley Regional Airport. But it really is a beautiful scene.

Who are some noteworthy players that have been on Pistol Shrimp over the years? I know one name comes to my mind, but I will not spoil it, I will let you do the honors on that one.

I had a feeling we would go there. Noah Schultz was a member of the Pistol Shrimp in 2022. He was drafted that same year by the Chicago White Sox, so he did not spend much time with the Pistol Shrimp. During his time though he put up good numbers, and as you know, the rest is history. Schultz is the first member of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to play in Major League Baseball. Overall, the team has had ten players play for them that have been drafted by Major League Baseball.

That is Chris Dubiel, radio voice for the Illinois Pistol Shrimp, who begin their season on the road in Clinton, Ia against the LumberKings on May 26.

Chris, I wish we had more time to talk Pistol Shrimp baseball today, thanks for joining us.

Thanks for inviting me.