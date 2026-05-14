Rockford City Market opens for the 2026 season on Friday

(This interview was edited for clarity)

Jason Cregier: Summer for the Stateline unofficially kicks off on Friday with Rockford City Market opening for the 2026 season.

Joining me to discuss the Rockford City Market is Zoe Altamore of Rock River Development Partnership.

So, Zoe, you had quite a bit of local engagement at Rockford City Market in 2025, do you expect that to continue in 2026?

Zoe Altamore: This year we have added something new, every Friday will feature a new theme for the day for Rockford City Market, which also includes themed vendors.

We also will have a golf simulator, flash tattoos, and kids’ activities.

What is different with Rockford City Market as to say Milwaukee Public Market, or the market in Madison?

What makes Rockford City Market special is its sense of community. We also spotlight many local businesses and make sure to promote them within the community.

Does it feel like Rockford City Market has played a role in the revitalization of downtown Rockford?

Yeah, I think so. The Rockford City Market is a wonderful way to incubate businesses; vendors can be highlighted at the market to gain traction towards a standard brick and mortar location.

And you have an incubator kitchen at Rockford City Market, which looks very sleek I might add. Is the kitchen open for anyone and everyone to use?

It is yes. The incubator kitchen has been extremely popular. Many vendors use the kitchen to prepare for Friday night and it is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who needs space to store their things.

Is there a transportation option available to get people to Rockford City Market if someone cannot get there themselves?

We have a trolley car, and that map of its route is available on our website. The trolley is a terrific way to get around the market on Friday nights.

Plus, it must be cool to try at least once.

Zoe Altamore is from the Rock River Development Partnership, and we discussed the Rockford City Market opening on Friday for its 2026 season.

For Zoe Altamore, I am Jason Cregier. This is WNIJ.