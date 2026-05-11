NIU professor played a role in a PBS docuseries

A Northern Illinois University professor contributed to a docuseries that is available now available on PBS.

The six-part series “Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman” is streaming on PBS and has been picked up by numerous affiliate stations.

Wesley Swingley is a microbiologist and NIU professor. He said he didn’t have a hand in the Antarctica part of the series, but he used funding that he received to help with the part about prairies.

“I earned funding through a supplement to the National Science Foundation,” he said. “And then I also acquired funding through NIU, just through flipping over couch cushions and finding money wherever I could to get enough funding to do the film.”

He said he also helped with some other things.

“On the film shoot,” Swingley added. “I was doing a lot of help in writing scripts and research background, you know, providing science advice. So, I think I'm listed as a science advisor as well. And then really small fun jobs, like holding a boom mic.”

The series focuses on ecosystems, microscopic organisms and other environmental subjects.