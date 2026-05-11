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NIU professor played a role in a PBS docuseries

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:48 PM CDT

A Northern Illinois University professor contributed to a docuseries that is available now available on PBS.

The six-part series “Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman” is streaming on PBS and has been picked up by numerous affiliate stations.

Wesley Swingley is a microbiologist and NIU professor. He said he didn’t have a hand in the Antarctica part of the series, but he used funding that he received to help with the part about prairies.

“I earned funding through a supplement to the National Science Foundation,” he said. “And then I also acquired funding through NIU, just through flipping over couch cushions and finding money wherever I could to get enough funding to do the film.”

He said he also helped with some other things.

“On the film shoot,” Swingley added. “I was doing a lot of help in writing scripts and research background, you know, providing science advice. So, I think I'm listed as a science advisor as well. And then really small fun jobs, like holding a boom mic.”

The series focuses on ecosystems, microscopic organisms and other environmental subjects.
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Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose