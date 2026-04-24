Tom Papa to perform in Joliet and Skokie, guest host 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!'

Comic Tom Papa has spent a career performing stand-up comedy, starring in television and movies, hosting game shows, radio shows, and podcasts.

Papa brings his Grateful Bread Tour to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on April 30 and the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on May 1.

Papa also is in the Chicagoland area to host this weekend's episode of "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" which airs Sunday at noon on 89.5 and WNIJ.org

Papa had a chance to speak with me about "Wait Wait...," his favorite memories working with the soon to retire Bill Kurtis, his time on NPR's Live from Here and how eating food in an audio only medium should be a full no-go.

Listen to my full conversation with Tom Papa in the link above.