LIVE UPDATES: April 17, 2026 storm damage reports
There are several active weather advisories affecting the WNIJ listening area. Stay safe!
FAQS
- Where can I find current Warnings and Watches where I live? You can find them here.
- How do I find preliminary storm damage reports from the National Weather Service? You will find them here.
- Where have people lost power? Check out the updated ComEd Outage Map here.
- I am seeing some really scary videos and updates popping up on social media. How do I know what to believe? Here are some weather sources we trust:
Mark Henderson's Weather Hub
13-WREX
WIFR-TV
MyStateline
National Weather Service - Chicago