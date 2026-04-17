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There are active severe weather advisories in effect for the WNIJ listening area. Click to learn more.

LIVE UPDATES: April 17, 2026 storm damage reports

Northern Public Radio
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:55 PM CDT
Severe weather rolled through northern Illinois on April 17, 2026
NWS/NOAA
Severe weather rolled through northern Illinois on April 17, 2026

There are several active weather advisories affecting the WNIJ listening area. Stay safe!

FAQS

  • Where can I find current Warnings and Watches where I live? You can find them here.
  • How do I find preliminary storm damage reports from the National Weather Service? You will find them here.
  • Where have people lost power? Check out the updated ComEd Outage Map here.
  • I am seeing some really scary videos and updates popping up on social media. How do I know what to believe? Here are some weather sources we trust:

Mark Henderson's Weather Hub
13-WREX
WIFR-TV
MyStateline
National Weather Service - Chicago
WNIJ News