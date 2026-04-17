LIVE UPDATES: April 17, 2026 storm damage reports

There are several active weather advisories affecting the WNIJ listening area. Stay safe!

FAQS

Where can I find current Warnings and Watches where I live? You can find them here.



You can find them here. How do I find preliminary storm damage reports from the National Weather Service? You will find them here.



You will find them here. Where have people lost power? Check out the updated ComEd Outage Map here.



Check out the updated ComEd Outage Map here. I am seeing some really scary videos and updates popping up on social media. How do I know what to believe? Here are some weather sources we trust:

Mark Henderson's Weather Hub

13-WREX

WIFR-TV

MyStateline

National Weather Service - Chicago