A soggy week could signal a muddy Easter for the Stateline area

Portions of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin experienced heavy rain and strong storms from early Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens said there was a confirmed tornado sighting northwest of Dixon, and the heaviest rainfall occurred south of Interstate 88.

Jurgens said the risk of rain and thunderstorms has not completely passed. Some portions of northwest Illinois could see up to an inch of rain in the coming days.

Although muddy and chilly, Easter is expected to be dry, with no rain in the forecast, Jurgens said.

For the full conversation with 13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens, listen at the link above.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent