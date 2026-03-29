Thousands rally across northern Illinois in 'No Kings' protests

There were more “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration this weekend.

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In Rockford, several hundred crowded into Rockford City Market, holding up signs decrying everything from the war in Iran and ICE to the Epstein files.



Payton Skupien is from Roscoe. She said she hears the Trump administration talk a lot about protecting children, but…”Why do you think that it's so important to protect them from drag queens, but not bombs? Why do you feel like it's important to protect them until they actually come out of the womb?”



Stanley Campbell is a long-time Rockford peace activist and Vietnam War veteran. He held up a sign he’s had for over 20 years…that he had to make a small change to.



“This is a sign that says, ‘No Iraq War.’ And I did what I think George W. Bush might have done, replace the “Q” with an “N.” So unfortunately, this is a reusable sign that says now, “No Iran War.”



Several politicians, including state senator Steve Stadelman spoke.

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In DeKalb, hundreds of protesters chanted "This is what democracy looks like!" as they marched from Clinton Rosette Middle School and met up with hundreds more at the site of the rally at Hopkins Park.

This was Mayeli’s first protest. The DeKalb resident stayed up late the night before working on her sign --it read “My parents fought for my future. Now I will fight for them.” She said it just means that she will always be there for her parents, who are immigrants – and that was why it was important for her to join her local march.

State Representative Murri Briel, the singing group Bread & Roses and Poet Darius Jackson of Four Poets, One Mic were among the speakers featured at the DeKalb event.