Mrs. Fisher's by the bag, by the bucket: It's always better to be the chip person | Under Rocks podcast
If you grew up anywhere near Rockford, Illinois, in, oh, the last century or so, you probably have eaten at least a handful of Mrs. Fisher's potato chips. This regional delicacy started in Ethel Fisher's kitchen and still maintains that small-batch flavor, even as the company goes through 2.6 million pounds of local potatoes every year. So join Mrs. Fisher's vice president Chris Spiess as he takes the Under Rocks team on a tour of Rockford's salty treasure.
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Listen to the Under Rocks podcast to find out the story of the real Mrs. Fisher, follow Chris' story of his rise from floor sweeper to VP, and gawk along with us as we watch the potato chip making process (and maybe eat a chip hot off the line). You can also stay up to date on the company's latest flavors on their website and find out when the next "Hot Bag Day" is on their Facebook page.
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Come back soon for more photos and potato chip lore! Meanwhile, enjoy the podcast.