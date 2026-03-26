Mrs. Fisher's by the bag, by the bucket: It's always better to be the chip person | Under Rocks podcast

1 of 3 — DSC07903.JPG 2 of 3 — DSC07910.JPG 3 of 3 — DSC07898.JPG

Listen to the Under Rocks podcast to find out the story of the real Mrs. Fisher, follow Chris' story of his rise from floor sweeper to VP, and gawk along with us as we watch the potato chip making process (and maybe eat a chip hot off the line). You can also stay up to date on the company's latest flavors on their website and find out when the next "Hot Bag Day" is on their Facebook page.

1 of 3 — DSC07958.JPG 2 of 3 — DSC07927.JPG 3 of 3 — DSC07988.JPG

Come back soon for more photos and potato chip lore! Meanwhile, enjoy the podcast.