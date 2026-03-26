DeKalb County podcaster discusses northern Illinois mental health initiatives

This interview has been edited for clarity.

For readers, this interview also features discussions centered on suicide.

Jason Cregier: March is Self-Harm Awareness Month. With that in mind, we decided to chat with the host of the Suicide Prevention Show podcast, and host of the DeKalb County-centric podcast, TD Ryan Unleashed.

Terry “TD” Ryan, thank you for joining us.

TD Ryan: Thank you so much Jason.

I unfortunately lost my best friend when I lived in Denver years ago. It really hit me hard. One of the lessons I took from that tragic event was that you do not have control over other people’s decisions.

When people set their minds on something like suicide it is tough to change their mind.

That is why I will be speaking with the organization Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

They advocate for collaborating with your peers and others who have shared experiences to help those in need of recovery.

How many years have you hosted the Suicide Prevention Show?

It has been 15 years now and we have talked to so many brave and important people. The attitude toward discussion of suicide has evolved over the years. Years ago, people were discouraged from talking openly about suicide. Now, younger generations of people have changed the stigma of suicide and are more open to talking about it. That is why the organization is called Voices of Recovery.

We also plan to have members of the DeKalb area Al-Anon on the Suicide Prevention show. They will be discussing the 12 Step Program of recovery. Jason, how many of the 12 steps could you name?

If I am being honest, just the first.

The steps are as follows: Honesty, faith, surrender, soul-searching, acceptance, integrity, humanity, willingness, forgiveness, maintenance, service, and practice.

We will also touch on a story involving suicide that was assisted by an artificial intelligence chat bot. It is a tragic story about a 16-year-old discussing suicide with a chat bot. The chat bot did suggest resources to seek help, but after the will of the teenager continuing to ask the chat bot about suicide, eventually the chat bot suggested a bridge nearby that the teenager then used to take their life.

There are young people dealing with addiction and mental health struggles that need someone to talk to and may not have someone to share with. So, they turn to AI and this is an instance where a chat bot suggested that a person commit suicide.

Have you asked experts how AI may help, or hinder, mental health?

Yes, I have. That is also what we will do with the upcoming interview. We learn that Al-Anon has meetings centered on making sure people can be heard and helped by other people. They have meetings, sometimes 20-25 a week, so people have options to seek help.

You also recently spoke with Hope Haven of DeKalb County, correct?

Yes, and we are realizing the part that mental illness plays in homelessness. It is a vicious cycle of being homeless and feeling hopeless. But you meet folks who have a lot going for them and just need that extra step, and that is why a place like Hope Haven is so important. Unfortunately, we learned that Hope Haven does not have enough beds to keep up with the growing problem of homelessness in DeKalb.

TD has conducted many interviews around DeKalb County of late, TD, where can people follow your work?

You can find TD Ryan Unleashed and the Suicide Prevention Show on YouTube, and Spotify by searching TD Ryan Unleashed. Thank you as always for having me, Jason.

No problem TD, thanks for joining us.