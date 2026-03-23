Poetically Yours - 'take me home, Heartland'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Voltavelle.

The series showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Voltavelle.

Voltavelle, the poet's artist name, was born and raised in Rockford. In addition to writing poetry, she also writes songs and is a filmmaker. Her work was featured in The Rockford Anthology, which was released last year. This poem is titled "The Bones."

Forgive me, Heartland

for I have undressed you in my mind,

laid my weary body

in the flush of your bed,

and surrendered

to your unholy geometries,

your empires of rust,

your verdant pelagic

undrinkable to me

Ran my fingers through

your cathedrals of herbicide

your seductions of dust

your alien symmetries of harrowed silt

so stark and artless,

though only to the undreaming eye

I've stood, shadowless

beneath your gaping sky,

and let myself be subsumed

by your long wounds of aching light

I've sighed in awe

at your canvas-flat

resurrections of spring

your bathetic horizons unbending,

your pinstripe roads piercing

potholes through my heart

your vacant interstices, holy

as the forgotten middle child

and I'm afraid I've made a kingdom

inside your bare walls -

so take me home, Heartland

I belong between the bones

Voltavelle

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent