Freeport branch of NAACP to hold a day of racial healing

The National day of Racial Healing was held on Jan. 20 of this year, but the city of Freeport plans to hold its own day of racial healing this weekend.

This will be the third year in a row the NAACP of Freeport will host the event.

Reverend Dr. Donnely Dutcher is a chairperson for the Freeport branch of the NAACP. He says healing can’t be accomplished without listening.

"It's very difficult to do with different racial and ethnic backgrounds," he said. "We cannot fully understand what a person's experience is, but by listening to their stories we can approximate that and have feelings for that."

Dutcher says there will also be a guest speaker and presenter discussing topics focused on racial healing.

Freeport's Day of Racial Healing is this Saturday, March 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Stephenson County Farm Bureau.

