Comic Greg Fitzsimmons to perform in Janesville this weekend

Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons has performed across the country for more than 30 years.

Ahead of his dates at Janesville's Comedy Cabin this weekend, WNIJ's Jason Cregier had a long chat with Fitzsimmons.

He discussed his initial beginnings in podcasting, which included being one of the first mainstream podcasts, and how much the medium has changed since then.

Fitzsimmons also mentioned how social media has changed the comedy club culture with many influencers now headlining clubs and theaters across the country.

Fitzsimmons also shares his personal philosophy on how a good joke can work in any room, with any audience, regardless of where or who you're performing for.

Lastly Fitzsimmons jokes about how he is 99% Irish, and what that says about he and his family.

Greg Fitzsimmons performs March 20-21 at the Comedy Cabin in Janesville, Wi.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.