Poetically Yours - Looking back

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:49 AM CST
James Morehead holding "canvas" and "portraits of red and gray"
Provided by James Morehead
James Morehead holding "canvas" and "portraits of red and gray"

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours normally showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but this week’s poet is from California. Today’s contributor is Dublin, California’s Poet Laureate Emeritus, James Morehead.

Morehead hosts “Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast” and has published several poetry collections including "The Plague Doctor". “tethered” was transformed into an award-winning animated short film, “Twilight in the Sculpture Forest” won Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Poetry Film Festival, and “gallery” was set to music for baritone and piano.

He has been published in the Ignatian, Beyond Words, Citron Review, Ekphrastic Review, Loud Coffee Press, Havik, and others. James has performed in Patagonia's Poet Laureate Celebration, Poetically Yours, and as Guest Poet at the 20th Annual Haiku Festival. Here’s his poem “my childhood was spent in rehearsal.”

in darkened theaters
     pressed to silence
as my parents practiced

my mother’s breath
    drew out her oboe’s sorrow
my father’s arms
    danced with a conductor’s precision

i couldn’t be still
    so i learned how to creep
without squeaks or scuffs
    and slip through the shadows
to test the velvet brush of each seat
    in the mezzanine / dress circle / balcony
    surrounded by schoenberg / beethoven / debussy

and when the orchestra paused
    alerted by my father’s baton taps
i imagined he was speaking to me in code—
    pianissimo / a tempo / staccato
sending an urgent directive
    that only i could decipher
while tucked invisible
    in the very last row
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
