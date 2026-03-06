Poetically Yours - Looking back

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours normally showcases poems by northern Illinois poets but this week’s poet is from California. Today’s contributor is Dublin, California’s Poet Laureate Emeritus, James Morehead.

Morehead hosts “Viewless Wings Poetry Podcast” and has published several poetry collections including "The Plague Doctor". “tethered” was transformed into an award-winning animated short film, “Twilight in the Sculpture Forest” won Best Documentary at the Los Angeles Poetry Film Festival, and “gallery” was set to music for baritone and piano.

He has been published in the Ignatian, Beyond Words, Citron Review, Ekphrastic Review, Loud Coffee Press, Havik, and others. James has performed in Patagonia's Poet Laureate Celebration, Poetically Yours, and as Guest Poet at the 20th Annual Haiku Festival. Here’s his poem “my childhood was spent in rehearsal.”

in darkened theaters

pressed to silence

as my parents practiced

my mother’s breath

drew out her oboe’s sorrow

my father’s arms

danced with a conductor’s precision

i couldn’t be still

so i learned how to creep

without squeaks or scuffs

and slip through the shadows

to test the velvet brush of each seat

in the mezzanine / dress circle / balcony

surrounded by schoenberg / beethoven / debussy

and when the orchestra paused

alerted by my father’s baton taps

i imagined he was speaking to me in code—

pianissimo / a tempo / staccato

sending an urgent directive

that only i could decipher

while tucked invisible

in the very last row