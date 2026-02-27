Poetically Yours - When it pours

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by Illinois poets. Today’s featured poet is Scott Piner.

Piner lives in St. Charles and works at Elgin Community College.



Scott Piner is the author of Great Scott: And Other Poems (2021) and I Am Me: And Other Poems on Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit (2021). In October 2020, Piner’s Memoir/Essay Magical Memories was published by the Dead Mule School of Southern Literature. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. In addition to his creative writing, Scott is a marketing professional by day and a professional magician by night.

Above all, Scott is a husband and a father. Here’s his poem “In the Rain.”

If you knew me, you’d know

I do my best work when

The cats and dogs are

Falling down

on my head.

When the flies start to bite, I

Put on my rain boots.

The dark skies signal it’s time to

Head inside, but I cover

My head and perhaps slip on

A poncho or rain jacket,

but probably not,

Because I just keep

Working, trading

Time for God’s precipitation, and

After a while, I might

Take off my shirt with no

Regret, but

Probably not, as I

Steer my wheelbarrow to

Gather another load.