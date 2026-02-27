© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Illinois, the winter desert?

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:39 AM CST
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens discusses a winter drought in northern Illinois.

If you think it has been a letdown for snow this winter, you're not wrong.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens discusses how the Stateline area is currently experiencing a winter drought, and why warmer temperatures may help alleviate it.

Jurgens also mentions that while we've had some warm weather of late, don't get used to it.

It does look like there is a chance for snow this weekend, with colder temperatures a certainty.

For my full conversation with Jurgens, and a preview of this weekends weather, listen in the link above.
