Comedian Brian Posehn performs in Batavia this weekend

Brian Posehn will be performing at The Comedy Vault in Batavia from Feb. 19-Feb. 21.

Comic and actor Brian Posehn has performed stand-up comedy, acted in numerous tv shows and movies — and has written for many TV and movie productions as well.

Years later, Posehn still looks fondly on two projects that helped shape his career: 2004’s The Comedians of Comedy Tour with Maria Bamford, Patton Oswalt and Zach Galifinakas, and the 1990s HBO Sketch Comedy Show, Mr. Show, with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

"Those are two of my favorite things I've ever been involved with," Posehn said, "Same for Mr. Show. It’s top-notch sketch comedy and that's what makes me laugh."

Posehn also has fond memories from his time on the Sarah Silverman Program.

Besides collaborating with people he liked, Posehn said he and Steve Agee playing a gay couple was different than how most gay people were portrayed on tv in the early to mid-2000s.

“We’re not a sitcom, we’re doing this a different way,” he said, “I think people liked it because we were just two guys that loved each other, who also happened to get high and play video games.”

When I asked Posehn if he had a good feel for what is currently popular in the comedy world, he said he has always played to a specific audience.

“I was always an alternative comic before they had a name for that,” he said, “I just don’t feel connected to the mainstream and I never did.”

However, Posehn does think that the current climate of comedy is a bit different now than it was just a few years go.

“It is a little bit of revenge of the jocks if you want to look at it that way,” Posehn says, adding, “It is kind of like a win for the good-looking tough guy.”

When I asked Posehn what he thought about the possible use of Artificial Intelligence in the world of comedy, I received a definitive answer.

“I hate to be that guy, but you can’t fake writing” he said. “I’m so against it right now, I was on the strike line two years ago because of AI.”

Posehn ended our chat on a high note though, saying he was glad to be back in northern Illinois and fondly remembers performing in DeKalb. He performed at the no longer open Otto's Night Club, and The House Café.

“I always had a good show there,” he said, “Always good Midwest college vibes.

