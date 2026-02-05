Two Rockford students will sing at New York's Carnegie Hall this Sunday

Two Rockford high schoolers will perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall next week in the Honors Performance Series, a program that gives students the opportunity to perform at world-renowned venues.

Lilli Klinger, 15, and Morgan Gates, 15, are freshmen at Keith Country Day School. They both play instruments, but they also sing. Morgan said the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall doesn’t feel real.

“I'm just so grateful and so amazed that I was presented this opportunity at such a young age,” she said, “and I'm just so excited to be able to perform in a space that many dream of performing in, like in their entire lifetime, at 15.”

Lilli said she’s excited about working with Director Jeffrey Redding.

“He seems like he's going to be really fun to work with,” she said. “Yeah, like, what I've heard about him and the videos I've seen of his directing, it's looks pretty great.”

Both girls performed in the Illinois Music Educators Festival and the Solo & Ensemble Contest.

They will spend a few days in the city prior to the event.

“We get to see a Broadway show, and we're both, like theater nerds, like, we both love theater, so I'm very excited about that,” Morgan said.

The performance will take place Feb. 8 at Carnegie Hall. They will sing six songs, one is by George Frideric Handel.