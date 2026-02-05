© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Rockford students will sing at New York's Carnegie Hall this Sunday

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:01 PM CST
Sonja Gates
/
WNIJ News

Two Rockford high schoolers will perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall next week in the Honors Performance Series, a program that gives students the opportunity to perform at world-renowned venues. 

Lilli Klinger, 15, and Morgan Gates, 15, are freshmen at Keith Country Day School. They both play instruments, but they also sing.  Morgan said the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall doesn’t feel real.

“I'm just so grateful and so amazed that I was presented this opportunity at such a young age,” she said, “and I'm just so excited to be able to perform in a space that many dream of performing in, like in their entire lifetime, at 15.”

Lilli said she’s excited about working with Director Jeffrey Redding.

“He seems like he's going to be really fun to work with,” she said. “Yeah, like, what I've heard about him and the videos I've seen of his directing, it's looks pretty great.”

Both girls performed in the Illinois Music Educators Festival and the Solo & Ensemble Contest.

They will spend a few days in the city prior to the event.

“We get to see a Broadway show, and we're both, like theater nerds, like, we both love theater, so I'm very excited about that,” Morgan said.

The performance will take place Feb. 8 at Carnegie Hall. They will sing six songs, one is by George Frideric Handel.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose