Rockford bicyclists pedal in nation-wide Unity Ride

About fifty bicyclists gathered outside Nicholas Conservatory in Rockford Saturday, Jan. 31, for a “Unity Ride” to honor Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Scott Garwick organized the Rockford ride. He said, “We are also riding to remind people this is not the way it should be. Federal agents should not be gunning down innocent unarmed citizens.” Garwick, a veteran, wore a black armband to honor Pretti’s work as an ICU nurse at a veterans’ hospital.

Several hundred Unity Rides were organized last week, inspired by an idea from the owner of the bike shop in Minneapolis frequented by Pretti. Garwick noted that Pretti was “one of us,” as an avid cyclist and outdoorsman.

Some of the Unity Rides were promoted as apolitical events to honor the victims of immigration officers. But in Rockford, some wore messages such as “ICE OUT” taped to their reflective vests and chanted “ICE out now!” as they made their way along the protest route.