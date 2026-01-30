Rewilding event in Rockford: hit golf-ball sized prairie seed bombs on an old golf course

January might not be peak golf season, but Severson Dells Nature Center, a conservation group in Rockford, is welcoming the community to hit golf ball-sized seed bombs to continue an ongoing prairie restoration project.

On Saturday, Jan. 31, the public is invited to the former Elliot Golf Course to launch seed bombs, play nature games and learn more about the project.

Severson Dells Nature Center Executive Director Ann Wasser said the seed bombs hold more than 100 species of prairie plants. They will continue to be used to restore the landscape.

“The golf balls have a natural plaster on there that dissolves in water,” she said. “So, as soon as it rains, that plaster will dissolve, and the seeds will go into the soil and help us plant that first 50 acres. So, this summer, people will get a chance to see what a first-year prairie looks like.”

Severson Dells acquired the golf course, which had been closed for years, from the Rockford Park District in 2024. The group is rewilding the landscape to prairie, savannah and wetlands.

“Everyone's welcome,” she said. “We want people to come and see what we're doing, and (to) have a better understanding of the process and the timeline and be able to ask questions and share their concerns.”

Wasser said restoring the course from turf to prairie will slow water down, reduce flooding and store carbon.

“(With) Turf grass, water tends to run right off the surface,” she said. “Prairie plants have a deep root system that allows for a lot more water to sink in. So, we'll be able to have that property act as more of a sponge for the area, and less water running off straight downstream.”

The event takes place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. near the Flodin Boys and Girls Club. Wasser encouraged people to dress for the weather.