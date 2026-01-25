Former Winnebago County Board Chairman Scott Christiansen dies at 72

Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph V. Chiarelli announced the death of longtime chairman Scott Christiansen over the weekend.

In a statement, Chiarelli said Christiansen devoted many years of his life to public service and to the betterment of the community.

"During his 12 years as County Board Chairman, his leadership and commitment to Winnebago County had a lasting impact that continues to benefit residents today.

On behalf of the Winnebago County Board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Scott's family, friends, and all who knew and worked alongside him. His legacy of service will be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Paul Gorski also served on the Winnebago County Board. He also issued a statement on the passing of Christiansen. In it, he characterized him and Christiansen as "fierce political adversaries" early in his political career.

"During the past ten years Scott and I developed a friendship, discussing education, economic development and our beloved Chicago Bears.

In contrast to today’s heated partisan political discourse, Scott was always civil and professional in discussions, even on matters which he disagreed. He was a strong negotiator and was involved in many successful projects in Winnebago County.

Under his leadership Winnebago County saw positive economic growth during his early years in office.

You can’t travel far in Winnebago County without seeing the impact of Christiansen’s efforts. Scott and the county board were involved in funding the construction of the Winnebago County Justice Center and helped fund the Nicholas Conservatory.

In addition, under his leadership the county board helped fund the Rockford Metro Center (BMO) renovations that led directly to bringing the Chicago Blackhawks to Rockford through its ownership of the Rockford IceHogs. All projects that still benefit the region today. He will be missed.

My condolences to Scott’s family and friends."