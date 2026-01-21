Grassroots air monitoring helps people track pollution in their own backyards. Those efforts are under threat in Louisiana

Correction: This story was updated Jan. 20, 2026, to describe more accurately the limitations of commercially available air sensors. These sensors are sometimes unable to measure air toxics, not that they are always unable to measure air toxics reliably.

SULPHUR, La. — When Cynthia Robertson moved back to Southwest Louisiana nearly a decade ago to care for her aging mother, she worried she’d be putting her health at risk. Her mother had developed high blood pressure and a heart condition called atrial fibrillation — one of many chronic illness cases to emerge near the maze of chemical plants clustered around Lake Charles.

Robertson and her mom live in Sulphur, Louisiana, a city of 22,000 due west of Lake Charles with more than a dozen industrial facilities surrounding it. The area has been a petrochemical hub for almost a century, attracting manufacturers like Citgo and Sasol that release carcinogenic chemicals as part of their operations.

It has also become a hotbed for illnesses linked to air pollution : Cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Sulphur are 40% higher than the national average, according to federal health estimates , and studies have found pollution-related cancer risk in the areas around Lake Charles to be among the highest in Louisiana.

“Anybody living in this area is impacted,” said Robertson, whose father died of heart disease after working as a chemical engineer at one of the Lake Charles facilities. “I knew moving back here that I would be getting into a massive pollution situation.”

In 2018, Robertson founded Micah 6:8 Mission , a community and environmental nonprofit based out of her home in Sulphur. Three years later, she began tracking pollution in the area using PurpleAir monitors, a commercial air sensor priced at around $300 that measures concentrations of airborne particles like soot.

Illan Ireland / Mississippi Free Press Sulphur, Louisiana, is surrounded by more than a dozen industrial facilities, including a massive Citgo Petroleum oil refinery, shown here Sept. 19, 2025. The facility and two others in the area have faced nearly 40 enforcement actions and a combined $3.2 million in fines over the past decade.

By sharing the monitoring data on Facebook each morning using a color-coded system, she offered residents some clues about the state of the air and helped them plan their days accordingly. She also tried to fill a void in the local air quality metrics issued by state regulators, which are not required to test for pollution in communities bordering industrial sites.

“There's a major problem with trying to understand what is in our air,” said Robertson, recounting how friends with COPD would consult her group’s Facebook page before committing to outdoor activities like gardening. “People were really paying attention to that [monitoring data] and responding to it.”

Robertson’s activities in Sulphur coincided with government efforts to strengthen air monitoring near industrial sites. Under the Biden administration, the Environmental Protection Agency updated federal rules limiting toxic emissions from industrial sources, requiring some facilities to track carcinogens around their perimeters and make the findings publicly available.

Separately, the administration poured tens of millions of dollars into grassroots air monitoring projects in places like Cancer Alley, the industrial corridor along the Mississippi River in Louisiana with some of the nation’s highest cancer rates.

These air monitoring grants were “a recognition” by the EPA that the projects could be beneficial to regulatory agencies as well as communities, explained Gwen Ottinger, a Drexel University professor who has researched community air monitoring programs in Louisiana and California.

Robertson’s organization was among the many community groups to receive an EPA air monitoring grant under Biden. In 2022, Micah 6:8 Mission used the funds to buy two solar-powered AQSync monitoring stations for roughly $55,000 each.

Robertson was determined to use these more sophisticated tools to bolster pollution monitoring around Lake Charles, where industrial facilities have a history of violating air quality laws and exceeding emissions limits. Over the last 10 years, three major emitters in the area — Citgo Petroleum, Sasol Chemicals and Westlake Chemicals — have faced nearly 40 enforcement actions from state and federal regulators and paid a combined $3.2 million in fines, according to EPA compliance data.

Using the federally funded AQSync monitors along with the PurpleAir sensors, Robertson hoped to produce enough evidence of harmful pollution to force corrective action from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the agency tasked with managing air quality in the state.

But that hasn’t happened.

Grassroots air monitoring data has yet to spur any LDEQ investigations in Louisiana, and the state has passed legislation limiting what communities can do with their pollution measurements. At the same time, the Trump administration has delayed Biden-era rules for dozens of chemical plants required to track carcinogens around their boundaries.

These setbacks have been dispiriting for Roberston, who insists that LDEQ’s air quality metrics for Southwest Louisiana do not reflect the lived experiences of its residents.

“If you live in the area, you know that there's a problem,” she said. “It's just that the powers that be refuse to acknowledge that there’s a problem.”

Conflicting messages

Air quality in the U.S. is regulated under the Clean Air Act, which requires states to track six common pollutants to ensure they remain at levels deemed safe by the EPA. These ambient air pollutants — ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, lead and nitrogen dioxide — are known as criteria pollutants.

The Clean Air Act also regulates 188 distinct hazardous air pollutants , or air toxics, which are known to cause cancer and other serious health effects. Facilities must track any air toxics emitted as part of their operations, though monitoring is often limited to analyzing air samples from exhaust stacks about once a year — a process known as stack testing. Plants use these stack tests to extrapolate their toxic emissions for the rest of the year, and regulatory agencies generally accept the estimates unless a facility reports some form of noncompliance.

Regulators and plant operators are not required to test air quality in communities downwind of the facilities, where people like Robertson live.

As a result of this system, neither regulatory agencies nor communities around industrial sites know what’s coming out of the facilities on any given day, explained Adam Kron, a senior attorney at the environmental law group Earthjustice.

“You basically have this unfortunate blind spot where [industrial facilities] might be in full compliance, according to what's on paper and according to the law,” he said. “That doesn't address the fact that the community is breathing in more [toxic pollutants] than they should be.”

In April 2024, the Biden administration finalized the so-called HON rule, a Clean Air Act update designed to slash harmful emissions at over 200 chemical plants.

The EPA regulation calls for many of these facilities to monitor six carcinogenic air toxics around their fencelines. A similar monitoring requirement imposed on oil refineries a decade ago has proven “very effective” at reducing toxic releases and capturing fugitive emissions that facilities often miss, explained Michael Koerber, the former deputy director at the EPA’s Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards.

The HON rule’s fenceline monitoring requirements are set to kick in later this year, giving people near the plants the clearest picture yet of local air quality.

“The fenceline data allows the neighboring communities to understand what is in the air that they're breathing,” Koerber said. The findings are also “a chance for the facilities to undertake some housekeeping and to determine how they can best manage these emissions.”

Besides pushing for greater transparency around facility emissions, Biden’s EPA sought to arm neighboring communities with tools to conduct their own probes into local air quality. In 2022, the agency earmarked more than $50 million in American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act funds for community air monitoring projects, aiming to capitalize on a boom in commercial sensors like Robertson’s PurpleAir and AQSync monitors.

These devices can offer communities a useful but limited picture of what’s in their air, allowing them to track criteria pollutants and detect pollution flare-ups in areas of concern. However, they struggle to match the sensitivity and precision of the monitors used by regulatory agencies — which cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate and maintain each year on top of their up to $60,000 base price, explained Eben Cross, an atmospheric chemist and co-founder of the air sensor company QuantAQ.

Additionally, commercial sensors can’t always measure all air toxics released by industrial sites.

Given these constraints, commercial air sensors “should not be used in a regulatory context” but can still be “very useful in non-regulatory applications such as providing a better understanding of local air quality, helping in the siting of regulatory monitors, or identifying hot spots,” EPA officials wrote in a 2020 memo to regional administrators. Their data could also be used to drive further testing by state regulatory agencies.

Of the 132 air monitoring projects selected for funding under Biden, 18 were located in states bordering the Mississippi River. Grantees, which included state and local governments as well as nonprofits, jointly received over $8 million.

One of these groups, the Ecology Action Center, has used its roughly $440,000 EPA grant to track various criteria pollutants in industrial parts of Central Illinois, making the data available to residents through a website.

“People can get real-time alerts when the air quality index is high,” said Michael Brown, the center’s executive director, adding that air quality information is processed and updated faster on the group’s website than on regulatory platforms.

In neighboring Wisconsin, the City of Madison has used the Biden-era funding to measure particulate matter in each of its census tracts, aiming to identify disparities in air quality between neighborhoods. While the program hasn’t uncovered major differences so far, it has produced neighborhood-specific data that could influence city planning and development moving forward, said Gabriel Saiz, Madison’s sustainability program coordinator.

In Southwest Louisiana, Robertson’s organization has used its commercial air sensors to measure daily levels of particulate matter 2.5 — a mix of airborne particles and droplets that can burrow deep into the lungs when inhaled, causing a range of respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular conditions. The data has shown that for roughly two-thirds of the year, PM2.5 concentrations around Sulphur are higher than the EPA’s annual health-based standard.

Illan Ireland / Mississippi Free Press Smoke billows from the Citgo Lake Charles oil refinery near Sulphur, Louisiana, Sept. 19, 2025. On July 17, 2025, President Trump temporarily exempted the plant and dozens of other facilities from complying with new air pollution standards finalized under the Biden administration.

Despite these elevated readings and appeals to LDEQ, Robertson says she has received no indication that the agency plans to ramp up its own monitoring near Lake Charles or investigate her organization’s findings.

LDEQ Surveillance Division Administrator Brian Tusa said that while his team routinely receives pollution complaints from residents, he’s not aware of any community groups sharing their air monitoring data with the agency. Data showing recurring pollution spikes could potentially trigger follow-up monitoring from LDEQ, he added, but that would require approval from agency leadership.

“We typically can't use third-party results, because we're not sure of the quality assurance that they're offering or the validity of [the data],” Tusa said.

In May 2024, Louisiana passed the Community Air Monitoring Reliability Act, a law that critics say effectively bars local groups from alleging air quality violations using commercial sensors.

Under the statute, groups that circulate data showing violations could face penalties of up to $32,500 per day, plus a $1 million fine for purposeful infractions, explained David Bookbinder, the director of law and policy at the Environmental Integrity Project, a legal organization based in Washington, D.C. The law places no restrictions on data showing safe pollution levels — a condition that Bookbinder called unconstitutional.

“If a community group does monitoring and finds that there are no violations of air quality standards … then they're free to discuss the results. But if they find violations, then they're not free to discuss the results,” Bookbinder said. “You can't get a more obvious violation of the First Amendment if you tried.”

While the stated purpose of the CAMRA statute is to provide Louisianians with “access to accurate air quality information,” Bookbinder says the law has had a chilling effect on grassroots air pollution monitoring across the state.

“This is such a blatant attempt to gag people,” he concluded. “Louisiana does not want its citizens to know what's in the air they're breathing.”

Robertson stopped posting daily PM2.5 readings on Facebook when the CAMRA law took effect, worried that the data showing high concentrations would violate its provisions.

“There's no way we can afford a $33,000-a-day fine,” she said, describing the statute as an example of the state aligning itself with industry at the expense of residents. “Other places protect their people and community. Louisiana doesn't, and that's not right.”

Fighting for clean air

Louisiana’s CAMRA law could not have come at a worse time for communities like Robertson’s. Less than a year after the statute was passed, newly appointed EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency would reconsider Clean Air Act requirements targeting industrial emissions, including the HON rule finalized under Biden.

On July 17, President Donald Trump granted 52 chemical plants two-year exemptions from the HON rule, citing a Clean Air Act provision allowing the dispensations if they are found to be in the country’s national security interests. Trump’s proclamation also argued that the technology needed to execute the rule isn’t “practically available,” something former EPA official Michael Koerber disputes.

The Mississippi River Basin’s main-stem states are home to 23 of the exempted plants, which are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas but stretch as far north as Illinois and Michigan. Exempted facilities include the nation’s top emitters of chloroprene and ethylene oxide — two air toxics found to increase cancer risk following exposure, according to a July analysis by Public Health Watch.

These plants can avoid meeting the HON rule’s fenceline monitoring requirements until 2028, a delay that Koerber warned will “further exacerbate whatever negative public health impacts” surrounding communities have experienced.

In late October, legal groups and community organizations sued the Trump administration over the HON rule exemptions, alleging that they exceed the president’s “lawful authority.” Earthjustice is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Back in Sulphur, Robertson’s organization has continued tracking air pollution using commercial sensors in spite of the CAMRA law. The group is also part of a coalition suing Louisiana over the statute, arguing that it saddles residents with “onerous restrictions” and stifles their free speech.

Rather than sharing her monitoring data on Facebook, Robertson has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University scientists to create an air quality website for the greater Lake Charles area. The site features daily PM2.5 measurements and local health statistics as well as general information on the impacts of air pollution.

Robertson knows the website may violate the CAMRA law, but she refuses to abandon her air monitoring campaign.

“People are waking up around here,” Robertson said. “Nobody in this area was paying attention [before]. We're paying attention now.”

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri in partnership with Report for America, with major funding from the Walton Family Foundation.