Illan Ireland, Mississippi Free Press
A Mississippi flood relief project could harm 90,000 acres of valuable wetlands. Is it worth the tradeoff?Anderson Jones first remembers his home flooding in 1973, when water from the nearby Mississippi River blanketed his family’s 10-acre farm and surrounded the shotgun house his father built, leaving it an island.
In northeast Iowa, a wispy stand of trees looks out of place. It is surrounded by crop fields on the north side of a four-lane highway, an oasis of nature that is uncommon in rural Iowa, where farming every inch of land is paramount.