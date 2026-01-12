Poetically Yours - Love never goes out of style

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.

Zeiser was a member of A-Town Poetics, a former Aurora, Illinois' poetry group. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Zeiser lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Here’s her poem “Love, In So Many Ways.”

You come around again

In a story by Virginia Woolf

Written almost 100 years ago.

She is me and I am her

Coinciding with an idea

Certainly not new, the words

"Love.. in so many ways."

To define it in so many words

To qualify it, embrace it.

I wrote about it a few years back

When I was looking for love

Looking for what that meant.

Now I just want to put a feeling

An emotion, that's all it is.

A smile like no other comes to mind

The best of days when love abounds.

I am in love, in so many ways

With me first and foremost.

Then there are each and every one

My family, friends, lovers.

The idea of it, to adore it

To bask in its light

Letting it enter every part of me

No clanging cymbals here.

Love is everywhere in the tiniest

to the most monumental

Not judgmental, but patient and kind.

I am in love with love

Will not let it go or leave it behind.

It is who I am, who you are

Who we are all destined to be,

In so many ways.

