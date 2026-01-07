© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration freezes $1 billion in federal funds for Illinois child care and social services

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:27 PM CST
Kids at a Rockford child care provider
Peter Medlin
Kids at a Rockford child care provider

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was freezing $1 billion in federal funding for Illinois child care and social services.

The freeze stops the flow of federal funding to three programs: the Child Care and Development Block Grant, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Social Services Block Grant.

The first grant helps fund Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program that provides subsidized childcare to around 100,000 low-income families.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families also helps fund the Child Care Assistance Program and supports providers.

The Social Services Block Grant supports organizations that provide health and welfare services.

The administration says the freeze is due to concerns about widespread fraud but didn’t cite any examples.
WNIJ News
Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin