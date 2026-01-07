Trump administration freezes $1 billion in federal funds for Illinois child care and social services

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it was freezing $1 billion in federal funding for Illinois child care and social services.

The freeze stops the flow of federal funding to three programs: the Child Care and Development Block Grant, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Social Services Block Grant.

The first grant helps fund Illinois’ Child Care Assistance Program that provides subsidized childcare to around 100,000 low-income families.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families also helps fund the Child Care Assistance Program and supports providers.

The Social Services Block Grant supports organizations that provide health and welfare services.

The administration says the freeze is due to concerns about widespread fraud but didn’t cite any examples.