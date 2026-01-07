Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'I took the challenges...and spun them into goals'

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This podcast goes beyond the lines in a poem, by giving you a look into the artists’ lives. This month’s guest is former Rockford Poet Laureate, Jenna Goldsmith.

In this episode Goldsmith talked about her upcoming book “The Worse for Wear.” She also shared other writing aspirations.

“I sometimes think," Goldsmith said, "I should write a whole book of poem about being dizzy."

"The Worse of Wear" will be released this month.

