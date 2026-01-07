© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'I took the challenges...and spun them into goals'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:35 PM CST
Scott Hartman

Welcome to another episode of the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This podcast goes beyond the lines in a poem, by giving you a look into the artists’ lives. This month’s guest is former Rockford Poet Laureate, Jenna Goldsmith.

In this episode Goldsmith talked about her upcoming book “The Worse for Wear.” She also shared other writing aspirations.

“I sometimes think," Goldsmith said, "I should write a whole book of poem about being dizzy."

"The Worse of Wear" will be released this month.

Thank you for listening to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on 89.5 FM WNIJ or our classical station 90.5 WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for allowing the use of their music.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose