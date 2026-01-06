Rockford has two new poet laureates

Two Rockford poets will use their craft to help shape the city’s literary scene.

Rockford has named its new poet and youth poet laureates. Adam al-Sirgany will serve a two-year term as the poet laureate and Mikiah Gerrity will serve as the youth poet laureate for one year.

al-Sirgany is a teacher and editor who is shaped by his Arab cultural roots. His collection of poetry “More Hell: Stories, Tilled & Driftless” was released last year.

Poetry Out Loud Mikiah Gerrity and Rockford Area Arts Council Community Engagement Officer, Jordan DeWilde at last year's Poetry Out Loud Competition.

Gerrity is a senior at Jefferson High School. Last year Gerrity took the stage at the national Poetry Out Loud competition. She was the first Rockford winner to make it to the competition’s national stage since the competition started. She said that contest made her want to write more.

“Just the experience in general was so inspiring," she said, "to be able to meet all these people who also held poetry as close to their heart as I did.”

The poet laureate positions are made possible due to a partnership between the city, The Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Arear Arts Council.

Both al-Sirgany and Gerrity will be appointed on Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Rockford’s City Hall.