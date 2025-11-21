How an NIU music educator teaches music like a language | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s Ann Montzka Smelser!

She’s a music teacher, although she often says “I don’t teach the violin, I teach children and their parents.”

Ann is the Director of the Suzuki Strings Program at Northern Illinois University where she teaches kids from 4 years all the way through high school.

It’s part of the NIU Community School of the Arts, which offers a variety of music programs.

Ann’s a practitioner of what’s called the "Suzuki method" of music learning. It’s based on the idea that music talent isn’t inherent, it’s something that’s nurtured through positive encouragement from teachers and parents.

The method’s how Ann learned music when she was a little kid when the philosophy was pretty new to the US.

We talk a lot about Suzuki, what it’s like when everyone in your family: spouse, parents, kids -- are professional musicians, and what motivates her after nearly four decades of teaching,

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Ann Montzka Smelser

Stories featured in this episode:

