How a DeKalb teacher uses AI for English as a Second Language lessons | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

On this episode, it’s my conversation with Joey Brewer! He's the new Dean of Students at the Spoon River Valley School District. Brewer has spent the past two decades teaching history and social studies at rural schools in western Illinois -- the region of the state often known as "Forgottonia."

Inspired by that, he started “The Forgottonia Project” -- a student-led local history initiative. They organize oral histories, discuss local literature, pursue local journalism, pen social commentaries, produce podcast interviews, and loads more.

We also sit down with Dr. Lisa Fozio-Thielk. She’s a psychology professor at Waubonsee Community College who recently won the college’s outstanding faculty award.

We had a great conversation about how her experience in the field working at a psychiatric hospital informs her current work in the classroom.

We also talk about why she walks into her Psychology 100 classes every fall a little but mean to show students how misguided their first impressions often are.

She tells us about teaching students how to destress, why she loves the unique social and academic environment of a community college, and much more.

We also have a "classroom correspondent" on the show. They're the teacher we interview every month of the school year on the radio show to trace a school year in their life.

This year, our correspondent is Caio Gomes! He teaches English as a Second Language at Clinton Rosette Middle School in DeKalb.

Also, we have student correspondents on Teachers' Lounge. It’s where we follow a group of students in a club or activity. This fall, our student correspondents are actual correspondents. They are the reporters and editors at the Kaneland Krier, the award-winning student-run newsmagazine at Kaneland High School.

