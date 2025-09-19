A Waubonsee psychology professor on stress, first impressions, and finding your passion | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s my conversation with Dr. Lisa Fozio-Thielk. She’s a psychology professor at Waubonsee Community College who recently won the college’s outstanding faculty award.

We had a great conversation about how her experience in the field working at a psychiatric hospital informs her current work in the classroom.

We also talk about why she walks into her Psychology 100 classes every fall a little but mean to show students how misguided their first impressions often are.

She tells us about teaching students how to destress, why she loves the unique social and academic environment of a community college, and much more.

Educators in this episode:

Dr. Lisa Fozio-Thielk

