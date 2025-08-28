Voice of NIU football Andy Garcia previews the upcoming season

The bulk of college football's week 1 games kick off this Saturday, including the Northern Illinois University Huskie season opener on Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

WNIJ host Jason Cregier is joined by the radio play by play voice of Huskie football, Andy Garcia, to discuss the upcoming 2025 Huskie football season.

The 2025 season marks the final season for NIU football in the Mid-American Conference, before the football program moves to the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

Garcia says head coach Thomas Hammock and the Huskies' goal for the season is to win one more MAC championship before their move out of the conference next season.

And although the move to the Mountain West Conference may feel bittersweet, Garcia says sometimes change is needed.

"This is an opportunity for NIU," he said, "to bring more financial gain to the university."

The Huskies non-conference schedule to begin the year includes some big matchups with games against Power 5 conference teams Maryland, Mississippi St. and San Diego St.

"When you talk about a team like NIU," Garcia said, "you're trying to build some momentum heading into MAC play in October."

When speaking of playing up to your opponent, the statement game of 2024 has to be brought up. The Huskies went into South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame University last season in what would be the biggest upset in all of college football in 2024.

The 2024 season also happened to be Garcia's first year as the radio play by play voice for NIU football, taking over for longtime voice Bill Baker.

Garcia said of the moment, "The football gods were shining down on NIU. To be able to call a win against the Irish? Man, that will live with me forever."

Historically, the hallmark of NIU football has been running the ball and defense.

"The defensive line is crucial, there are some guys on that line that are studs." said Garcia, "They will stop the run and allow the linebackers and secondary to make some plays."

Garcia says coach Hammock has to build players within his system, because NIU does not possess the same resources that bigger schools have when it comes to the NIL (name, image, likeness) budget.

"He {Coach Hammock} has to trust guys who've been in this system to play," Garcia said. "And it's worked so far."

When asked what Garcia looks forward to personally this season, he said it's to continue to grow as a broadcaster.

"I'm a tough critic of myself." he said, "It's all about the fans and I want to give them a good show, and to be happy with what's coming through their speakers."

The NIU Huskie football season kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

You may listen to the full conversation of this interview in the link above.