NIU stuns Notre Dame

A field goal clinched NIU's defeat over Notre Dame on Saturday.

According to a news release, Antario Brown gained 225 total yards with a touchdown and Ethan Hampton was 10-of-19 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown.

It was the Huskies' first win over a Top Five opponent. It is also the first win by any Mid-American Conference team over a team ranked in the Associated Press Top Five.

NIU (2-0) will have a bye next week before returning home on Saturday, Sept. 21, as the Huskies host Buffalo in their Mid-American Conference opener.

With the win, Northern Illinois University claimed a spot on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll. NIU was last ranked in 2013.