DeKalb County podcaster discusses coming food drives, return of mental health-based radio show

Podcaster Terry “TD” Ryan joins WNIJ host Jason Cregier to give us the skinny on what is happening around the DeKalb area.

DeKalb’s end of summer celebration Corn Fest takes place this weekend, and Ryan mentioned the importance the city’s downtown plays in the annual event.

“It seems like businesses downtown will be involved. In years past, local shops and stores would close for the day, but now many of the businesses stay open to reap the benefits of all the people coming downtown,”

With school being back in session, Ryan also was able to highlight a local educator on his podcast. JD Oliva is the DeKalb Barbs High School wrestling coach, but Ryan also mentions he also brings so much more to the classroom.

“Oliva also teaches video production at the school," he said. "His students learn enough to also take on side jobs outside of school with the tools they have learned from his classroom.”

Oliva is also noted for his work in writing, filmmaking, and podcasting.

While discussing the city of DeKalb, Ryan also called to attention the efforts done by those who work for the City of DeKalb.

Scott Zak is the Communications & Engagement Manager for the city, but people may also remember him as one half of the former TD & Scott morning show from WLBK Radio.

Among his duties, Zak handles Freedom of Information Act requests for DeKalb.

“The city averages about 187 FOIA requests per month and over 2,000 per year.” Ryan said.

The discussion then turned over to community initiatives, one of which was the former talk show, The Suicide Prevention Show, which Ryan is now bringing back within his podcast realm.

Ryan began the show in 2007 after a conversation with late DeKalb resident Chuck Siebrasse, who had lost his son to suicide.

Ryan said, “Chuck {Siebrasse}said to me, ‘Have you ever thought about hosting a radio show about suicide.’ “And I said, ‘Chuck, nobody wants to talk about suicide.’

But Ryan said the reaction from the public was strong enough, and with so many affected in some form or another by suicide, that they decided they should go ahead with the show. Now, Ryan plans to do the Suicide Prevention Show monthly.

While on the topic of community initiatives, Ryan mentioned that two very popular holiday food drives in DeKalb are making a comeback.

The first: Let’s Talk Turkey, which takes place on November 21, at 830 Grove St., and benefits the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry.

“Let’s Talk Turkey is an event bring in a turkey or drop off a monetary donation and all the food stays right here in DeKalb County.,” said Ryan.

The other holiday food drive is Freezin' for Food, in which Ryan camps out in the cold until the goal is accomplished. Last year the donations totaled over 147,000 pounds of food for DeKalb’s Salvation Army Food Pantry.

The food drive has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Ryan said of the first year in 2001, “Our goal was 2,000 pounds of food. I said I would stay at the event until we reached that goal. It took four days, and on the final day my wife donated five, four-pound bags of flour to help us reach that goal."

Since then, Ryan says the giving and goals have increased, with over 2.5 million pounds of food collected over the years.

This year Freezin' for Food will mark its 25th anniversary and takes place December 4-6 in the Hy-Vee Parking lot in Sycamore.

In local political news, Ryan tells us he will talk with Veronica Garcia-Martinez, who is running against republican state representative Jeff Keicher in Illinois’ 70th District in 2026.

