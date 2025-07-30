Rockford's Fiesta Hispana will return after 18 years

A Rockford festival that stopped 18 years ago will return this weekend.

Adelfa and Rudy Ortiz and Frank and Gloria Cudia started Fiesta Hispana in 1983. It lasted for more than two decades. Melissa Santillan is the event coordinator. She said the celebration came to a halt when the original organizers started having health issues.

“And they just didn't really, I guess, mentor the next group to kind of take and lead that," she added. "The last year there was an extreme heat wave, and it was 105 degrees that year. And I guess the heat index was 120 so they didn't have a great turnout, so they kind of cut their losses.

Santillan said is grateful to be a part of the group that will bring this celebration back to the community and help carry the vision. She also expressed her excitement for new generations.

“This is something that I grew up going to that my kids have never experienced,” Santillan said. “Now we get to create new memories with the Fiesta Hispana. My kids get to enjoy all of those elements of that festival that I used to enjoy as a child, so I'm super excited to show them how I grew up, what the Fiesta Hispana was about and what it represents in our communities.”

The festivities will include a jalapeño eating contest, horse dancing and a queen competition.

“Or, as we say, La reina. And with winning the reina, you represent not only the culture in Rockford for the Latino community, but we award scholarships to these young ladies. So, the queen will get a scholarship, the first runner up and the second runner up."

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Levings Park, 1420 S Pierpont Ave.

