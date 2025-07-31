Statewide: An aging population and the health care industry

The number of people 65 and older in the U.S. with dementia is expected to grow in the coming decades. As the population ages, more people are living with complex diseases and conditions. That is already putting a strain on the health care industry, including emergency rooms.

Side Effects Public Media and the Associated Press found one in six visits to the emergency department in 2022 that resulted in hospital admission had a wait of four or more hours. Fifty percent of the patients who were boarded for any length of time were 65 and older, the analysis shows. We have a report.

Also:

* We visit a couple in northern Illinois as they show off their Lustron home.

* A Chicago migrant recently deported to Venezuela talks about his experience. We also hear from his wife, who was left behind with children when he was taken away. She is now ready to self-deport.

* Jim Meadows reports on soil research that can help determine the effects of farming on the land over the decades.

NWS Lincoln A wall of dust moves through Bloomington-Normal on the afternoon of May 16, seen here in northeast Normal.

* Ben Howell examines the phenomenon of dust storms, which have seemed to be more common in recent years.

* Isabela Nieto reports on an effort to establish overdose prevention sites in Illinois.

* We investigate BB guns, which many view as a toy but some appear to be real weapons. That can have deadly consequences.

* Brian Munoz takes us inside the world of competitive drum corps.