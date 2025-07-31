A stalwart friend: Revisiting the Rock River Trail ride | Under Rocks

In this edition of Under Rocks, we want to showcase some great radio that took place before our podcast ever existed. It was also an opportunity to hear our beloved colleague Carl Nelson again and marvel at what a creative force he was.

The Rock River Trail is a way to move along one of the most important and beautiful waterways in our region. The waters flow from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin all the way to the Rock's confluence with the Mississippi. Creating a nationally-recognized trail to honor the Rock River's history and future was a dream for Frank Schier and Greg Farnham — and they did it. Up until Carl and Dan put foot to pedal for their ride, though, no one had completed the entire Rock River Trail by bicycle. This is their story.

So Join your hosts Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, and Susan Stephens in the studio as they listen back to those original dispatches from the trail. And make sure you check out the original posts below for photos, videos, and additional essays by Dan Libman.

Thinking about canoeing, biking, walking, driving, flying, or horseback-riding the Rock River Trail? Check out the official website to get your maps, tips, and history — and make sure you register victory when you reach the Mississippi! Or the marsh. Depends on which direction you go. You can also learn a lot in this bonus interview with coordinator Greg Farnham. Happy Trails!

greg--edit.mp3 Interview with Greg Farnham, coordinator of the Rock River Trail Initiative Listen • 10:49

If you traverse the trail, let us know! Or if you have an idea for our next Under Rocks adventure, email us at rocks@niu.edu.

(We miss you, Carl)

