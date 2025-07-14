Poetically Yours - The bond between a grandmother and child

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets.

Maia Clapp Duhau will be a senior at DeKalb High School this fall. Duhau uses the pronouns they/them. They enjoy drawing, reading, playing music, and going for bike rides. They hope to one day create a graphic novel. Here’s their poem “Inevitability.”

My abuelita sits down next to me on the couch

As I absently pick my cuticles

Waiting for time to pass

"Can I say something sad?"

She asks, and I nod, curious

My abuelita is never sad

"Every time I do something

I'm afraid it's the last time"

I nod again, to show I understand

We sit in silence

Thinking

And I steal a glance at her eyes

Surprised to find them glistening

With a wetness I had never seen in them before.

We sit for a while

Quietly

Before she gets up to load her luggage in the car

To fly back to Mexico City

And I feel closer to her

Than before

76, 16

Her, me

Afraid together.



