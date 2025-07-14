© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours - The bond between a grandmother and child

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:14 AM CDT
pixabay.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets.

Maia Clapp Duhau will be a senior at DeKalb High School this fall. Duhau uses the pronouns they/them. They enjoy drawing, reading, playing music, and going for bike rides. They hope to one day create a graphic novel. Here’s their poem “Inevitability.”

My abuelita sits down next to me on the couch

As I absently pick my cuticles

Waiting for time to pass

"Can I say something sad?"

She asks, and I nod, curious

My abuelita is never sad

"Every time I do something

I'm afraid it's the last time"

I nod again, to show I understand

We sit in silence

Thinking

And I steal a glance at her eyes

Surprised to find them glistening

With a wetness I had never seen in them before.

We sit for a while

Quietly

Before she gets up to load her luggage in the car

To fly back to Mexico City

And I feel closer to her

Than before

76, 16

Her, me

Afraid together.

 

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose