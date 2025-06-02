Summer library reading programs kick off across northern Illinois

Leer en español

Aurora Public Library

2025 theme: Level Up at your Library

Registration here or at any library location. Finish 30 activities to complete the summer reading adventure. Challenges include reading outside, attending a library event, trying a puzzle or game, and much more. Log your activities to win prizes through the Beanstack Tracker app. Summer program runs from June 1 to July 31.

Cortland Public Library

2025 theme: Tails & Tales: Where Imagination Runs Wild



Registration here. KIDS (0-10) - Summer Reading BINGO and/or Timed Reading! Complete one BINGO per week and/or 100 minutes per week (20 minutes a day for 5 days), come in and get your weekly prize at the library beginning Monday, June 2nd. Complete 6 out of 8 weeks to get an entry in the Grand Prize Drawing.

TEENS (10-17) - Summer Reading Timed Reading - Read 100 minutes per week (20 minutes a day for 5 days), come into the library to receive your weekly prize beginning Monday, June 2nd. Receive an entry in the Grand Prize Drawing for every 600 minutes you read.



DeKalb Public Library

2025 theme: Reading Colors Your World

Starts June 2 with reading rewards for all ages, and no library card is required to sign up. You can register on the Beanstack site, download the Beanstack app, or stop by the Adult, Youth, or Teen Reference Desk to pick up a paper reading log and begin earning reading rewards. There are also activities scheduled throughout the summer.

Dixon Public Library

2025 theme: Level Up at your Library

Starts June 9, registration open at the library. The summer reading program features a series of weekly events including book clubs, scavenger hunts, and more. Youth can earn prizes and track their reading by downloading the ReadSquared app. The program runs through July 14.

Freeport Public Library

2025 theme: Color Our World



Starts June 9 and children who sign up for the kick-off party will receive a free book. Also includes crafts, temporary tattoos, touch-a-truck, and games. The program encourages readers of all ages to track their reading progress and meet reading goals. Visit the library to register and pick up your reading logs.

Galena Public Library

2025 theme: Color Our Word: Bluey Edition

Drop into the library to register and receive a reading log. Children in preschool-6th grade for each three hours read will receive a free book and a prize from local business sponsors. Children will also get to add a crane to the library’s community art installation for every three hours read. Those who read twelve hours this summer will receive an invitation to an exclusive pool party. Rising 7th-12th graders for each 10 days read (up to 60) will receive their choice of local gift cards and an entry into a drawing for one of three larger prizes.

Harvard Diggins Library

2025 theme: Level up at Your Library

Begins Jun. 2. Drop by the library to register for Summer Reading Club and receive reading logs. Children and teens will collect buttons and brag tags and enter their raffle tickets in the prize bags towards the grand prizes on display at the library. Children who complete their reading logs will earn a pass to the end-of-summer pool party. Teens who complete their reading logs will earn a pass to the bowling party. Adults can earn raffle tickets and buttons by logging their finished book titles and/or completing special activities. All adults who register will receive a voucher for special discount tattoo services at a local parlor.

Malta Public Library

2025 theme: Level UP!



Starts June 6, 2025 with a summer reading kick-off at Lions Park from 5-7 p.m. with ice cream, a mobile escape room, and yard games. More information here.

Rockford Public Library

2025 theme: Level Up at Your Library



This year’s reading challenge focuses on play and its role in learning, relationship-building, and fostering friendships. The all-ages program includes puzzles, games and STEM activities. Participants can sign up through Beanstack or at any RPL location for a paper log to track reading progress. The challenge runs from May 31 to August 16, 2025.

Sandwich Public Library

2025 theme: Once Upon a Summer

Register at the library starting on Saturday, June 7th. The goal is for everyone to read 15 minutes a day to making reading a daily habit. If you can't, there's also a monthly goal you can hit. The library provides a log to track your progress when you register. There are prizes and raffles. The challenge runs from June 7th to July 31st.

South Beloit Public Library

2025 Theme: Color Our Word



Begins June 2. Register and receive an at-home log sheet and stickers to record minutes read this summer. The goal is to read 20 minutes a day/5 days a week. Being read to counts the same as reading. In addition to weekly prizes, books are earned when goals of 500 and 1000 minutes have been reached. Dari-Ripple is also recognizing reading achievements for the 100 and 500 milestones. Adults and teens can also read books/audiobooks to enter a drawing for prizes. Request an Adult/Teen Reader log sheet to record the titles you’ve read.

Sycamore Public Library

2025 theme: Turn the Page and Join the Quest: A Summer of Epic Tales

