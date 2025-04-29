Rockford's biannual art walk showcased a few new venues

Rockford’s scenery was sprinkled with art last Friday and Saturday. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose visited a few venues on one of the days. Some venues were new to the scene, but season regulars also took part.

Saturday’s 50-degree weather was perfect for a stroll. ArtScene is a biannual gallery walk that has been around since 1987. This spring, artists spread across 40 locations to show off and sell their works. Some stations included restaurant 27Aluna and Inferno Clay Studio NFP.

Carl Towns was strolling through the studio. He’s an artist and a member of the Rockford Reader’s Theatre. He said he’s been to several ArtScenes and he’s noticing that more artists are participating.

“You can't walk a block without seeing five different places you've never seen before,” he said. “I like the new businesses. I like the …everything is gorgeous. I bought myself a birthday present.”

Nijah Boose Pottery for sale.

Emily Rangel-Casio is the co-founder of Inferno. She said she’s taken part in the gallery walk individually but this is the first time the art studio has been a venue for the stroll. The studio opened in February.

“There's been a lot of people coming in today, and they, a lot of people, this is their first time in here,” she added. “They didn't realize it was so big, which is nice. And then they're like, you're like, marketing, and everything is so fun.

Alyssa Noonen is the other co-founder. She said the studio has about eight or nine artists selling works but only seven chose to have things on display for ArtScene.

“So, me in particular, I just have a lot of mugs and planters and just fun, colorful stuff,” she explained. “I designed our studio. So, it's been fun having my own pottery here, but also alongside all the other artists here.”

The space has private and shared studios. Noonen said they are striving to make the space open for independent artists because there aren’t many clay spaces for area artists.

“I moved back to Rockford,” she said, “and I had to take a beginner’s wheel throwing class, when I have nine years’ [of] experience, just to be able to be in a studio. So, we are truly just creating the space that we wished we had when we moved back.”

A few minutes away people were gathered in the lobby of Anderson Japanese Gardens. Spectators were looking at nature inspired art on display for a fundraiser for the Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation. Eric Nyman was checking out some of the artwork. He’s lived in Rockford since the 1980s and is no stranger to these walks.

“I like and appreciate all different types of arts and styles nature a lot of times,” he said. “But you know, could be different, different styles or different things, if it talks to me, and you know that I know sometimes that's the piece.”

Nijah Boose Upstairs space at RealBeautifulYou LLC

RealBeautifulYou LLC is another serene space that was a part of the gallery stroll. This space is located at the Emerson mansion. It offers yoga, nutrition and other wellness options.

Rachel Bagne is the CEO. She said this is the fifth time the location has served as a venue for ArtScene.

“This is such a beautiful space. It's a historic home, and it's a part of Rockford’s history,” she added. “And so, any opportunity to bring more people into the space, to see the beauty, and the character of the space itself and the home itself, but then it's accentuated by artists from our area. So, to me, it's just an exciting time in our city.”

She said this ArtScene, the space was intimate and only included three artists. Spectators stood admiring displayed works.

Carl Towns, the man who was at the clay studio, visited several different sites, some of them on State Street.

“I went to five different places there," he said, "and then I went up the street to Bennie’s Cleaners. That place is packed with artists, all kinds of stuff I've never seen before, types of art I've never heard of before. It's beautiful.”

Some other locations on the walk include SRM Prints Studio and Gift Shop, Big Timber Axe Throwing and The Underground. The community is already looking forward to walking into fall. That walk normally takes place in October.



