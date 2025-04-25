The Sound of Science - 'Essential Leadership Skills for STEAM Professionals'

Jasmine: Hi, I’m Jasmine.

Chrissy: I’m Chrissy.

Jasmine: We’re from NIU STEAM and…

Chrissy: You’re listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. A common word you will hear in any conversation that involves STEAM learning or STEAM careers is “iteration.” Iterations are repetitions of a process, program, or plan performed to improve or change a result.

Jasmine: At the recent Barb STEAMCon, keynote speaker Dr. Kristin Brynteson had attendees build a paper chain with limited supplies to create the longest chain possible. After the initial design, participants were encouraged to revise or rebuild their chains, highlighting this key skill for STEAM leaders.

Chrissy: STEAM leaders are presented with challenges on a regular basis, from having to bridge disciplines, manage diverse teams, keep up with rapidly changing technology, and securing resources and support while ensuring equity and inclusion. This is in addition to confirming that their team’s innovations and/or inventions bring impact and value.

Jasmine: The entire process would come to a grinding halt if not for the design cycle: ideate, prototype, test, evaluate, iterate. By routinely asking, “What’s working, what’s not, and why?" STEAM leaders continue to find success. Here are Samara, Cyrus, and Anailah from the Barb City STEAM Team to speak on a leader in their community on remaining adaptable:

Samara: Here in DeKalb, one of our amazing leaders is Ms. Lacretia Konan. She shows adaptability, communication, and decision making.

Cyrus: Ms.Konan started in law-school but realized it wasn’t for her. Having to adapt as a leader, Ms. Konan began working at the YMCA where she moved up the scale.

Anailah: Ms. Konan currently works for Kishwaukee College. Her job is to communicate with college departments and other agencies. This helps her to make decisions for programs that helps the students.

All: Thank you, Ms. Lacretia! Keep up the good work!

Chrissy: You've been listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ, where you learn something new everyday.