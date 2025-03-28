The Sound of Science - 'What to Know When Renting an EV'

Jasmine: Hi, I'm Jasmine.

Chrissy: Youre listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ. As of early 2024, electric vehicles (EVs) made up 3% of total car rental fleets. A year prior, Hertz had about 50,000 EVs, constituting 10% of its inventory, and planned to expand to 340,000 EVs by 2027. However, due to rising costs, Hertz announced it would sell about 20,000 EVs, nearly a third of its fleet. Despite this, the car rental industry continues to show a growing interest in EVs, driven by consumer demand and sustainability goals.

Jasmine: When renting an EV, keep these key points in mind: 1) EVs have instant torque for quick acceleration. 2) There's minimal motor noise; watch for pedestrians. 3) Familiarize yourself with the gear selector (park, drive, reverse) as it may differ from traditional cars. Make sure you're comfortable with these features before hitting the road.

Chrissy: There are three different charge voltages to be aware of: 120 (which is just a wall plug), 240 (common at public stations and dedicated home chargers), and DC Fast Charging (found at public stations lining highways). The higher the voltage, the less time it will take to charge.

Jasmine: Not all chargers fit all EVs. Most EVs in the U.S. use a J1772 plug for Level 2 charging and CCS for fast charging. Tesla uses its own connector but often includes an adapter for non-Tesla chargers. Check your rental's charging port type before you start your trip.

