The Sound of Science - 'At the Intersection of STEAM & Leadership'

Jasmine: Hi, I’m Jasmine.

Chrissy: I’m Chrissy.

Jasmine: We’re from NIU STEAM and…

Chrissy: You’re listening to The Sound of Science on WNIJ.

Jasmine: We’ve talked about how those immersed in STEAM fields need to be proficient in actual STEAM content and skills. However, there are other essential workforce skills that an individual needs to master that are just as important.

Chrissy: The main difference between STEM and STEAM is the inclusion of art (the "A"). Art fosters creative, imaginative, and innovative thinking, which are essential skills in STEAM. Professionals in this field must think outside the box, seek new opportunities, and maintain a growth mindset to continue learning.

Jasmine: Team collaboration and interpersonal skills are crucial for successfully navigating the design cycle and complex problem-solving in STEAM careers, which often involve multidisciplinary teams.

Chrissy: Jesse and Jayla, two of our afterschool Barbs, are here to talk about their leadership experience.

Jayla: One of our speakers, Brandon Elion, spoke to us about working in a group setting in order to make sure that the product got delivered, made, and processed correctly. He has worked at Nestle for 15 years and started from a warehousing position and has worked his way up to an office position. Showing that if you put in enough hard work, you can do things you didn’t know you could.

Jesse: Another one of our speakers, is la Cretia Konan. She spoke to us about inspiring ourselves by using daily affirmations. She inspired me to always wake up with a smile on my face, this is important because she is an innovator meaning she is able to help change how people see themselves and their goals.

