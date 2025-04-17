Do April showers bring May flowers?

Ye old saying, "April showers bring May flowers," is used this time of year.

But is it true?

Here to get to the bottom of this lingual lore is 13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens.

Jason Cregier: So, John, what has rainfall been like so far this month?

John Jurgens: April got off to a pretty impressive start, it was actually quite beneficial because we're finally getting out of that drought that started late last summer and went into the fall.

It didn't improve much this winter either. But with spring rains, and rains this month, we're doing better with the rain. Definitely beneficial for the farmers out there.

Have temperatures been normal?

It feels like we're either chilly or super warm. It balances out at this point when it comes to the monthly temperature averages.

Thankfully, for myself at least since I prefer warmer weather, it may be the week of no return for colder weather. Although I don't want to jinx it, but over the next few weeks we should see a warming up period.

The one constant of our conversations is wind. Why is it so windy?

It's the placement of the polar jet stream.

Theres two jet streams that we talk about, the polar and the subtropical. In the transitional seasons of spring and fall those are typically on the move. This time of year, the polar stream is retreating to the north, while the subtropical jet pushes to our south.

We're finding ourselves here in northern Illinois just under the polar jet stream, which is causing these windy conditions. Because of larger scale jet streams, it's why it feels windier in the spring and fall.

What's the forecast for Easter weekend?

It looks a little rainy for Easter Sunday. We will have to watch out for any Easter egg hunts in the morning because of the timing of the rain is still iffy. Hopefully the rain will hold off until later in the afternoon so morning Easter plans can be taken care of.

Saturday though looks a bit better, there's a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, but for the most part we should be dry on Saturday.

John, thanks for joining us and have a happy Easter weekend.

Thanks, you too Jason.

