Perspective: Farmers, food insecurity, and chainsaws

Maybe it was too good and neighborly to last.

A program that helped underserved farmers in our region. while simultaneously helping our neighbors who are food insecure get fresh produce, meat and dairy–things you can’t get from typical food pantry sources.

The program is the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA) through the IL Dept of Agriculture. The local agency for this $1.5 million grant is the food security not-for-profit, Rooted For Good. The grant helped 15 regional farmers get a fair price. And helped distribute 320,000 pounds of food to 23 organizations and pantries. 13,000 households benefited.

While it lasted.

The program got frozen -- then slashed -- in February by the flailing Federal Chainsaw. Then surprisingly, the last portion of the grant got released – but the chaos has done its work. Next year’s grant that would’ve provided $750,000 for this program in our region is officially chopped dead.

We all agree government needs more efficiency. But at the expense of our neighbors?

We also agree on this: “love your neighbor as yourself”. Meaning, I want the same thing for my neighbors’ kids as I want for mine: enough healthy food to eat.

In the end, it’ll be neighbors loving neighbors that gets things done. It’s always the case. So, in the uncertainty and chaos, let’s team up with friends and families to do good. What could we dream up? Certainly it means more volunteering with – and a little more giving to – organizations that are looking out for our most vulnerable neighbors.

I’m Kyle White. That’s my perspective.