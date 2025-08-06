Perspective: Public broadcasting, I have your back!

Breaking News - Donald Defunds the Frog! What’s that about? Was he corrupted as a child by watching Kermit? Did he have a thing for Miss Piggy and she rebuffed him? Hmmm. Orrr - Maybe Mister Rogers pushed him over the edge by telling us that everyone is welcome in the neighborhood. Everyone. Kermit is a criminal? Outrageous! Kermit is kind, not cruel – today, that’s treason.

Where NPR might have fallen off a cliff was treating listeners as intelligent, giving facts and information, not telling us how to think. NPR is respectful, rooted in reason and thought to ignite truth.

NPR, you caused your own demise by conducting yourself based on values and principles: Therefore be forewarned, I have increased my monthly donation to you and I will be encouraging everyone I know to do the same. I figure if the small minded, hateful people in Congress want you gone, you must be doing something right.

We, your loyal listeners, get a say. We can fight back with our dollars, giving NPR the kind of freedom that good news requires. The Edward R. Murrow kind of news that shapes policy and public opinion.That’s a powerful and necessary tool in today’s world.

When my children were small, we struggled to put food on our table, life was tough. Yet every afternoon, sitting in front of the TV I would hear the calming voice of Mr. Rogers telling my children, they were welcomed and loved. The bright spot of my day . I needed public television then -- now, public television and NPR need me. You had my back then, I have yours.